Unidentified gunmen believed to be Fulani militia have again attacked Tiv farmers, killing a pregnant woman, raping and injuring scores of others in the Awe Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.Northern City News gathered that the gunmen shot a 28-year-old woman, Mrs Dorcas Mbagbidi-Akaahan, and injured scores in Tse Shiga, Azara area of Awe LGA.The attackers were said to have laid siege to the community in the early hours of Monday, shooting sporadically into the air to scare residents, but Mbagbidi-Akaahan was hit by stray bullets leading to her death.Speaking to our source, a survivor, Obasanjo Akaahan, said the community would have recorded many casualties if the attack had occurred in the daytime.He said, “Last week Monday night, some Fulani herders suspected to be from Wurgan-Dogo stormed Tse Shiga aka Gidan Soja in their numbers, shooting sporadically as we scampered for our dear lives. One person was killed and many others injured.”Similarly, a woman was also allegedly raped by the attackers in Kalachi, a Tiv community in the Giza area of Keana LGA.It was learnt that two women were going to the farm in the early hours of Tuesday when they ran into suspected Fulani herdsmen who allegedly assaulted them.It was further gathered that the security operatives in Giza hurriedly swung into action following a tip-off and rescued the women.Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Nasarawa State Command, ASP Samaila Usman, said two suspects had been arrested in connection with the crime, adding that the command had commenced investigation to apprehend other suspects still at large.He said, “So far, two suspects in connection with the crime have been arrested and investigation is still going on to ensure that the prime suspect is arrested.”