File Photo: Armed Fulani herdsmen

About eight people were reportedly killed on Friday and Saturday, when suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked some communities in Plateau and Taraba states.Three persons were shot dead on Friday night in Zanwra area of Jebbu Miango, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, by the herdsmen, throwing the whole community into fresh apprehension.About five others were also said to have been killed and many injured following a clash between the Fulani and Yandang communities in Lau Local Government Area of Taraba State.The attackers were said to have struck around 8pm, few hours after the visit of the new Commander of Special Military Taskforce codenamed Operation Safe Haven, Maj. Gen. Augustine Agundu, to the area.The OPSH Commander was said to have allegedly accused the Bassa people of stealing cows meant for the Fulani, a development he reportedly said, was partly responsible for the crisis.The spokesperson for the Plateau State Police Command, Matthias Tyopev, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, confirmed the killings on Saturday, saying investigations had commenced.He said, “Unknown armed men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen attacked Zanwra area of Jebbu Miango, Bassa LGA. Three persons were shot dead in the attack.“They are; Emmanuel Gado ‘m’ aged 22, Ladi Monday ‘f’ age 30 and Mary Monday ‘f’ aged 5 years. Police detectives led by the Divisional Crime Officer of Bassa Police Division mobilised to the scene of the crime. One expended shell of 7.62mm ammunition was recovered.The spokesperson for the Miango Youths Development Association, Lawrence Zongo, told one of our correspondents on Saturday that the government did not appear to be interested in the protection of lives and property.He said, “People in Jiri village are all in Miango town; they were displaced when their houses were razed on June 20, as they went to the farm. We are yet to have a government that is willing to protect the lives and property of our people. We continue to bury our people daily as Fulani terrorists vow to continue killing us without an end.“This attack occurred after the new STF commander, Maj. Gen. Augustine Agundu, visited our community. We knew nothing about it because we agreed that no Fulani should graze their cattle any more on our lands.”In Taraba, an eyewitness, Mr. Luka Haruna, told one of our correspondents that trouble started on Thursday evening when the Yandang people, on a traditional festival procession, were attacked by some Fulani youths in Kunini town, in Lau Local Government Area.Haruna explained that the situation was brought under control, following the intervention of stakeholders in the community, but that the the situation escalated on Friday, leading to the killing of five persons.He said, “Some of the people who participated in the Wailawa Traditional Masquerade Festival initiation were returning home when some Fulani Muslim youths blocked them from passing close to a mosque in the town.“The situation was brought under control but the following day, Yandang youths were attacked again on the same spot, leading to the unfortunate crisis which claimed at least five lives, injured many others and houses burnt.”The Taraba State Police Public Relations Officer, David Missal, confirmed the development, but however, said two people were killed and that some houses were destroyed in the crisis.He said the Commissioner of Police in Taraba, Mr. David Akinremi, had deployed additional patrol teams in the area to complement the efforts of the Divisional Police Officer.