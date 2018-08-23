The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, on Thursday announced a temporary traffic diversion on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway from Sunday, Aug. 26.Mr Clement Oladele, the FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun, said that the diversion was sequel to the ongoing construction of pedestrian bridge around Ibafo Bus Stop.Oladele said: “The diversion will enable the construction company building the pedestrian bridge, awarded by the Ogun Government, to erect beams of the pedestrian bridge.“Motorists have to bear with the inconveniences of the temporary diversion and cooperate with the FRSC patrol team to be assisted by sister traffic agencies.“They will be strategically deployed to control the diverted traffic on the highway.“Drivers are accordingly advised to observe lane discipline and drive cautiously, while obeying traffic rules and regulations around the diversion area and on all other road corridors.“Motorists observing traffic emergencies can contact the FRSC toll free number 122.” (NAN)