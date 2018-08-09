Benue Governor

Zamfara State Governor Abdulaziz Yari yestedday said freezing of Benue State government accounts by the the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is an attempt to shut down the state.Yari, Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), also described the EFCC action as unconstitutional.He spoke with State House correspondents after a meeting the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa.He urged the Federal Government not to allow security agencies to become lawless.He said: “The freezing of any account of the state government whether Benue or anywhere is unconstitutional and not right. That is shutting down government. Government must spend, most especially Benue that is facing insecurity challenges.“Well, we don’t know why the EFCC took the action. But if indeed the EFFC froze the account, from my point of view, it is wrong.“This government will not sit down and oversee unlawful operation from security agencies. From what happened yesterday (Tuesday, Daura sack), everyone can understand that government is following due process and the laws of Nigeria.“For one to just send security agencies to shut down the National Assembly, and the action that followed, that is what gave credit to this government by local and international community.“Similar thing happened in 2011 and 2014 but nothing was done about it, this time around, government said enough is enough. The government of Muhammadu Buhari is following due process and will never oversee an unlawful activity by any security agency. So in the case of Benue, I believe something must be done.” he saidKano State Governor Umar Ganduje condemned Tuesday’s invasion of the National Assembly by security agents, saying that the legislature must be allowed to operate according to law.He said: “To use security agencies in trying to prevent them from doing there own normal legislative functions, i think it wrong.“But I have to salute the acting President for taking immediate action in order to save the situation.“The National Assembly is a very important institution and we should not embarrass ourselves and allow foreigners to view us as undemocratic.“The situation now has been corrected. It is something that is unfortunate, we have to move forward.” he added.