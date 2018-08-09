Popular On Air Personality, Daddy Freeze has reacted to the ordination of Oluremi Tinubu, Senator from Lagos State as an Assistant Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG.

Recall that Mrs Oluremi, who is the wife of a National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu was ordained assistant pastor during RCCG’s 66th Annual Convention yesterday.





In attendance was the APC’s National Leader and former governor of the State.





The APC National Leader also met with the General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.





Reacting to Mrs Tinubu’s ordination, Freeze in a tweet wrote, “Congratulations to Mrs Tinubu, did she ordain Adeboye into politics..or is it the other way around? I didn’t quite get the story, congratulations anyway, we wish them well!”.