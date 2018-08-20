Leke Adeboye, the last son and Senior Personal Assistant of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has come under attack for claiming that the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Winners Chapel and other churches of same belief are the greatest threat to Islam.

In a post on his Instagram, the cleric’s son claimed that someone is being paid to always attack the church and praise Islam.





He wrote, ”The greatest threat to Islam is RCCG, Winners along with other churches with the same belief. It is now clear why someone is against us constantly, they need to keep posting because someone is paying them.





”Even if the post does not make any sense at all. Their given assignment is you just keep looking for how to discredit them and then once in a while, add that Islam is a good religion too, interesting, everyone is just doing their own assignment.”





However, reacting, Daddy Freeze blasted Leke for his statement. Freeze boasted that ‘Jesus is more likely to be found in a Mosque than in RCCG.





He wrote on Instagram, ”Are you trying to say that Islam is a bad religion? Or is your doltish write up, trying to imply that RCCG and Winners were set up to ‘threaten’ Islam?





”Why you no gree get sense like this? As you old so, come swell like pussycat pregnancy sense still far from you?





”When brains were handed out were u playing truant? When you were born, did people forget to congratulate your dad? Because I don’t get it.?





”Anyway, write these words down in marble and please do me a favor, show them to your daddy and his boys.





”YOU ARE MORE LIKELY TO FIND JESUS IN A MOSQUE THAN IN RCCG. ~FRZ.”



