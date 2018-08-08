New Arsenal boss, Unai Emery, is yet to have be won over by four Arsenal players he inherited from Arsene Wenger.Emery has already brought in the likes of Lucas Torreira, Sokratis and Bernd Leno.And according to The Sun UK, the Spaniard still hasn’t been convinced by Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Rob Holding and Konstantinos Mavropanos.The former Paris Saint-Germain manager has already allowed Chambers to leave on loan to Fulham.With just one day left until the transfer window closes, there may still be room for departures from the Emirates.Croatia defender, Domagoj Vida, who shone at the World Cup in Russia, has been linked with the Gunners, but if he does not arrive, it would likely mean Mustafi and Holding would stay.