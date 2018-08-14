Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS) has confirmed the death of a former Assistant Controller-General of Prisons, Nanvyet Gwali.The Public Relations Officer of Nigeria Prisons Service , Mr Francis Enobore, confirmed the death of Gwali in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.Enobore said that Gwali was murdered by yet to be identified gunmen on Aug. 10 at his farm in Laminga, near keffi, Nassarawa State.The deceased transferred his services from Plateau Ministry of Education to NPS in 1989 as a Superintendent of Prisons and rose to the rank of Deputy Controller-General of Prisons.He retired in February 2016 as Deputy Controller-General of Prisons in-charge of Finance and Accounts.Enobore said that the service was in touch with the relevant security agencies who were on the trail of the perpetrators of the crime to ensure that they were brought to justice. (NAN)