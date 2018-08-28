Coalition of political parties pushing to end President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration come 2019, has cautioned against plots to illegally impeach the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, warning that such move would trigger unprecedented anarchy on the country.The coalition, which particularly tackled the National Chairman of All Progressive Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, which it accused of masterminding the onslaught on the leadership of the senate, however, advised the former Governor of Edo state to perish the thought.Speaking with vanguard in an interview in Abuja, the Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee of Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, Dr. Damian Ogbonna, insisted that the National Assembly must remain under lock and key until the APC led administration learns how to respect the constitution.Dr. Ogbonna, who is also the National Chairman of the Peoples Progressive Party, PPP, advised Senator Saraki is to go and rest and toss away the keys to National Assembly if the plot to illegally remove him from the office purists.He said, “I have no issue with APC seeking to outs Senator Bukola Saraki as Senate President. They can impeach him. But I do have issue with them using unlawful processes to achieve that. They should be very careful. The Executive arm of the government has no business crossing the constitutional protection against the powers of state.“They have no business defiling that process simply because they want to outs Senate president that is treasonable. There is no different from using unlawful mean to over throw a government-it is the same thing.“If the military undertake a coup, they remove the head of executive and they also remove the leadership of legislature, isn’t it? That is the definition of coup. When the executive uses the same brand of lawlessness to overthrow the leadership of the legislature, it is treasonable. That is why mere sacking of former DG DSS, Daura is ridiculous. He should be made to face trial for treason for constitutional breach.“So, we should be very careful. There is constitutional procedure for removing a Senate President called 2/3. 2/3 of entire senate, not this ridiculous nonsense we hear from them. They said 2/3 of senators who are sitting, where did you hear that from?“Political parties even in our National Executive Council, NEC, cannot change anything by 2/3 of members who are sitting. It is 2/3 of entire members of the National Executive Council, NEC. So, where did they see this in the constitution? If they can’t even understand the basic concept of democracy as enshrined in Nigerian constitution then they are incompetent and bunch of gambit.”The University don turned politician noted that, “But we will advise them, Oshiomhole and his gang to be very, very careful because the political parties cannot sit to watch the anomaly happening. Enough is enough. They should allow the rule of law to thrive.“If they have the votes, they can democratically go there to cast their votes. But as long as they are in to use the illegal means to upset the leadership of the National Assembly, my advice to Saraki is to go and rest and toss the keys away until these people wake up on the side of law and order.“When they tell us as Nigerians that they are ready to respect the laws of Nigeria, and then they can reopen the National Assembly otherwise, let Saraki toss away the key.”