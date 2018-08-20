The Oyo government says Music House, owned by Yinka Ayefele, was demolished because it contravened the physical planning laws of the state.

Music House, brought down on Sunday, was said to be structurally defective, capable of causing danger, and a nuisance to the public.





But in 2016, Ajimobi Abiola, Oyo governor, visited Fresh FM and had nothing but praises for Music House.





At the time, Ajimobi described the studio as the best in Oyo state.





Flanked by Ayefele, the governor said to the interviewers: “I’m happy I did not demolish this building. Here I am today with Ayefele mingling with him.





“I’m happy to come here and may God make this company prosperous. I am particularly happy with the organisation of this establishment. I’m someone who likes things to be organised.





“This is the best studio I have seen in Oyo state. I’m not trying to flatter you, you can still ask whatever questions you want.”

Almost two years later, the building was brought down.





What changed?