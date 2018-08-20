FIFA has confirmed that Nigeria will not be banned, following the intervention of the federal government.

This was disclosed by the former media officer of the Super Eagles, Colin Udoh, via his verified Twitter page.





”FIFA confirmed that Nigeria escaped ban after Federal Government recognised and affirmed @PinnickAmaju as legitimate and sole president of @thenff,” Udoh wrote.





Earlier today, Laolu Akande, the media aide to vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, revealed that the FG had contacted the world football governing body.





In their correspondence, they told FIFA that Amaju Pinnick was the recognized president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).