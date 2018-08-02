 FG won’t interfere in sports feds, says Buhari | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday said  his administration would not interfere in the running of  sports federations  in the country.


Buhari, who spoke at the opening of the 21st African Senior Athletics Championships  at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State,  said the Federal Government   would  respect  the statutes governing  them.

 The President,  who was represented by  sports minister Solomon Dalung on the occasion,  stated that his administration would continue to support efforts at discovering  athletes who will win laurels  for  the country and  Africa.

He said, “The spirit of winning alone shouldn’t becloud the spirit of harmony that the competition  is meant to boost among African countries. We should cherish the cordial relationship the Games are meant to promote.

“While, I welcome you to Nigeria, my administration is committed to sports development. Let me reassure you that this government will not interfere with the running of various unions. I commend Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the people of Delta State for accepting  to host this edition of the championships.”

Okowa assured  athletes  participating in the championships  of  security.

 Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano; President, International Association of Athletics Federations, Sebastian Coe; President of the Confederation of African Athletics, Hamad  Malboum; President of the Nigeria Football Association, Amaju Pinnick; and former CAF President Issa Hayatou were on the occasion.

In their separate remarks, Coe and Malboum  urged  officials and  athletes to obey the  rules guiding the championships.

