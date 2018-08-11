Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue state, has accused the federal government of victimising those who defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) while treating defectors from other parties as saints.





The governor said this in reaction to the alleged plot to overthrow the leadership of the national assembly.





Senate President Bukola Saraki dumped the APC for PDP two weeks ago and he has been under pressure to relinquish his position.





In a statement issued on his behalf by Terver Akase, his media aide, the governor described those behind the plot to oust Saraki as “enemies of democracy”.





He said the senate president did nothing wrong by joining another party.





“Governor Ortom wonders why those who defect from APC become targets for victimization by federal government agencies while those who move from other political parties to the ruling party are celebrated as saints,” Ortom said.





“The attacks on Senate President Bukola Saraki, including moves for his impeachment and threats to freeze his accounts are unfortunate developments which must be condemned and resisted by all patriots.





“The persons behind the plot should take a close look at the country’s Constitution as well as Senate rules to be properly guided.

“Though the election of a president of the senate requires simple majority, removing the holder of the office takes two-thirds of the entire Senate members.





“Senator Saraki has demonstrated uncommon capacity to lead the Senate. The Senate President has done nothing wrong in defecting from the All Progressives Congress, APC to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.”





He called on Nigerians to condemn the “wave of impunity” prevailing in the country, in the interest of democracy and nation-building.