The Federal Government has begun an upward review of the N19,800 monthly allowance paid to members of the National Youth Service Corps, according to the Director-General of the scheme, Brig Gen Suleiman Kazaure.The DG stated this on Thursday, noting that the NYSC, through the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, received a letter from the Presidency, which confirmed that the process to review the allowance of corps members had started.Kazaure, who disclosed this while inspecting the NYSC Orientation Camp in Abuja, said the Presidency had also sent a copy of the letter to the Ministry of Finance for further consideration.The DG said, “The Federal Government is working to increase your monthly allowance. Therefore, wherever you find yourselves, conduct yourself well and be good ambassadors for the country. We received a letter from the Presidency through the Ministry of Youth and Sports and copied to the Ministry of Finance, which shows that the corps members’ allowance will be reviewed upward. This is in the pipeline.”The DG, earlier in Edo State, warned corps members participating in the 2019 general elections as ad hoc workers to shun electoral malpractices.He stated this while addressing the 1,989 corps members deployed to the state for the 2018 Batch “B” service year, warning that any corps member who violated the electoral laws would be dealt with accordingly.The NYSC’s Spokesperson, Adenike Adeyemi, in a statement, quoted the DG as saying, “We warn corps members to avoid electoral malpractices as they will be participating in the forthcoming general elections as ad hoc workers. The NYSC management has put the necessary machinery in place to ensure the safety of all corps members throughout the service year.“Any corps member that violates the electoral laws will be dealt with accordingly, as the scheme is committed to ensuring free, fair and credible elections.”