The Federal Government has released the list of the 69 road and bridge projects in the Southeast to debunk allegations of infrastructure neglect by some governors from the zone.Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed hinted on the possibility of using recovered loot to fund the projects.The breakdown of the projects, according to states, shows that Enugu has the highest with 24, with Anambra 18; Abia 12; Imo 11; and Ebonyi four.A statement in Abuja yesterday by Mohammed said although the contracts were awarded before advent of this administration, they were either poorly funded or not funded at all, hence work lingered.The minister added that the 69 roads and bridges, spread across the five states in the zone, are in different stages of completion, thanks to the funding sourced by the present administration from budgetary allocations, the Sukuk Bond and the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund.According to him, the government is also looking into the possibility of using part of the recovered looted funds to fund the development of infrastructure.Governors of the zone had alleged infrastructure neglect by the Federal Government, through the Director-General of Southeast Governors’ Forum, Prof. Simon Otuanya.Otuanya made the allegation when he presented a monitoring report on performance of the 2017 federal capital budget in the Southeast.But Mohammed, at a recent function in Ilorin, said the allegation was “incorrect, unfair and fly in the face of available evidence”.