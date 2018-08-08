Former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand, has admitted that Jose Mourinho might not be manager of the club next year if he fails to win trophies this season.Mourinho finished the last campaign without silverware and Ferdinand is worried about United’s chances going into the new season, especially with all the negative vibes during their pre-season tour of the US.“There seems to be a lot of negativity around United at the moment, and that doesn’t bode well. The manager is obviously not happy about the signings he hasn’t been able to make and not having certain players available on their pre-season tour.“He (Mourinho) seems to have put a nail in that coffin with the way he has spoken. And then there has been the saga of Anthony Martial going home from the tour in America and not coming back.“I’m a United fan, and I want to see them win the title, but I fear it’s going to be very difficult for that to happen this season.“Do I think he (Mourinho) will still be manager of United this time next year? Put it this way: I hope so, because if he is still there, it means they have been successful and won something. I wouldn’t write him off. He has won 20 trophies as a manager,” Ferdinand told the UK Mirror.