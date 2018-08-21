Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, has given out his daughter, Arewa, in marriage.

The traditional and church wedding were held last Saturday.





But the ceremony was not publicized and many only heard about it for the first on Monday when the governor made the announcement.





He also released the photographs of the matrimony which had Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel, in attendance.





Fayose, on his Twitter handle, wrote: “Nice to give my daughter’s hand in marriage on Saturday.





“Wishing the newest couple, Mr. and Mrs. Arewa Odunlade a fulfilled and blessed home.”









Photos below:







