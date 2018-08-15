Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has called on Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to order the release ofSamuel Ogundipe, a Premium Times’ reporter.





The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain also called on Osinbajo to release former NSA, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd) and declare Miyetti Allah a terrorist organisation.





On his Twitter page, Fani-Kayode wrote: “I urge Prof Osinbajo to order the release of Samuel Ogundipe of @PremiumTimesng.





“I urge him to order the release of Sheik El Zak Zaky and Col. Sambo Dasuki. I urge him to declare Miyetti Allah a terrorist organisation, order the arrest its leaders and bring them all to justice.”





Recall that the police arrested Ogundipe on Tuesday over a report the organisation published on the probe of Lawal Daura, sacked Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS).





The police had reportedly asked Ogundipe to disclose how he obtained the letter used for a story but the journalist declined in line with the ethics of journalism.