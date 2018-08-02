Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Wednesday opined that it was “all over” for President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole.





The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain said he hoped both Buhari and Oshiomhole don’t suffer “heart attacks” as a result of the massive defection.





Fani-Kayode said this while reacting to the latest defection that hit the APC.





The Deputy Governor of Kano State, Hafiz Abubakar was reported to have defected from the APC.





Reacting, Fani-Kayode in a tweet wrote: “Congrats to Dep.Governor Hafiz Abubakar of Kano for dumping the Association of Pedophiles and Coprophiliacs (APC) and joining the resistance and the forces of liberation and freedom.Let us hope that by the time all this is all over Buhari and Oshiomole do not have heart attacks.”