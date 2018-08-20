Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has claimed that world powers told President Muhammadu Buhari to arrest some prominent Nigerians in his government.





The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain said this in an essay he released on Monday titled ‘The desperate agenda of an evil tyrant’, disclosing that the president was equally advised to rest his decision to run in the 2019 election.





Fani-Kayode wrote: “Key players and leaders in the international community have warned President Muhammadu Buhari not to run for a second term but he has refused to listen. That is why he was in the United Kingdom for 16 days.





“He was not ill and he was not getting treatment for any ailment but he was consulting with and trying to convince the representatives of various foreign governments, including the American, British and French, that he can still run in 2019 and win.





“My sources have confirmed to me that those he interacted with are not convinced but he has resolved to run regardless of their scepticism.





“They have asked him to probe and jail Godswill Akpabio, Tunde Fashola, Rotimi Amaechi, Rochas Okorocha and Bola Tinubu and they claim that these five, together with a number of others in his own party and government, are very corrupt. He has promised to do that after getting a second mandate.





“It is at that time that he will also move against President Olusegun Obasanjo, General Ibrahim Babangida, President Goodluck Jonathan, General Aliyu Gusau, General T.Y. Danjuma, Vice President Atiku Abubakar and many others who have dared to oppose his second term bid.





Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Senator Dino Melaye, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and all the others that decamped and left the APC to the PDP will not be spared.





“His plans for them are equally reprehensible. He has resolved to break them, humiliate them and teach them the lesson of their lives.





“And those of us that have been on the receiving end of their cruelty for the last three years will not be left out.





“He has more plans for this writer as well as others like Olisa Metuh, Sambo Dasuki, El Zak Zaky, Nnamdi Kanu and all his other traducers and critics.





“I gathered that even Church leaders and clerics like Bishop David Oyedepo, Apostle Suleman, Bishop El Buba and others have been marked down for persecution and destruction whilst visible and loud players, commentators, writers, politicians and activists like Senator Ben Murray-Bruce,





“Pastor Reno Omokri, Prince Deji Adeyanju, Hon. Boma Goodhead, Mr. Charles ‘Charly Boy’ Oputa, Mr. Yemi Adebowale, Mr. Shaka Momodu and others have also been added.”