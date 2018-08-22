Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Wednesday reacted to the call by Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN, that the Senate President, Bukola Saraki should resign.





The association said Saraki would be forced out of office if he refuses to resign his position immediately.





MACBAN’s National Coordinator in Benue State, Alhaji Garus Gololo, gave the warning in Makurdi, the State capital yesterday.





Gololo claimed that Saraki had created numerous problems for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.





But reacting to the call, Fani-Kayode urged Saraki to watch his back because MACBAN was President Muhammadu Buhari’s foot soldiers.





In a series of tweets, the former Minister wrote, “Miyetti Allah says @bukolasaraki must step down or they will “force him out”. This is ominous and sinister. Miyetti Allah is a terrorist organisation which controls the Fulani herdsmen. They are the Hamas of Nigeria. Buhari is their leader and they are his foot soldiers..





“They take lives at the drop of a hat and they deal in blood. It is only in Nigeria that a bunch of illiterate, ignorant, cowardly, homicidal and ruthless cattle-rearers,cow-lovers and roadside village butchers can threaten their compatriots in this way. Saraki watch your back!”