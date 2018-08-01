Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, has reacted to the defection of Senate President Bukola Saraki and Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





The two prominent figures made separate announcements Tuesday evening.





Fani-Kayode, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain said he was delighted by the development.





He tweeted: “Great to hear that my friend and brother Senate President @bukolasaraki, together with the Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara, have finally dumped the Association of Pedophiles and Coprophiliacs (APC), stepped out of the darkness and joined the forces of light. Thanks be to God.”





In a statement by Dr. Muyideen Akorede, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, the Kwara Governor gave reason for his defection.





He explained that his decision followed due consultations with the people and in response to calls by major stakeholder groups in the state.









Ahmed added that he defected to PDP, having realized that the All Progressive Congress (APC) can no longer serve as a platform for achieving the aspirations and expectations of his people.





His announcement coincided with that of Senate President, Bukola Saraki.





Saraki wrote on his Twitter page: “I wish to inform Nigerians that, after extensive consultations, I have decided to take my leave off the All Progressives Congress (APC).”