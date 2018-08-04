Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has slammed ex-Ghanaian President, Jerry Rawlings, for commenting on the affairs of Nigeria.





According to him, Rawlings appeared to be out of touch with reality, wets his bed at night, and dribbles when he talks.





The former Ghanaian leader was quoted yesterday in a statement by some supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari under the auspices of APC Volunteers as saying that: “Buhari is fighting for your sake, he is stepping on toes for your sake, he is dying to create a new Nigeria, he is raising the bar for future leaders, he is laying the foundation for a brand new Nigeria, he is teaching both the young and the old that we can do better than this.





“He is teaching the youths accountability, probity, honesty, integrity, honour, trust, attitude, character, selfless leadership, common sense and commitment.





“Encourage him, support him and pray for him. It is for your own good.”





In his reaction, Fani-Kayode wrote on his Facebook page: “If it is true that President Jerry Rawlings of Ghana said this, then, it is clear to me that he is out of touch with reality, he has lost his senses and he is in dire need of help and medical attention.





“If he insists on commenting on the affairs of Nigeria, he should at least speak with a modicum of logic and common sense. Here he has spoken nothing but balderdash, gobbledygook and nonsense.





“Clearly, he has been eating too much fufu, banku and kelewele: it has affected his brain, his mental faculties and his normal body functions. No wonder he wets his bed at night and dribbles when he talks.”