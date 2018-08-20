Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation minister, on Sunday, lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari for declaring that he will jail more looters.





He stressed that Buhari will end up like the biblical “Herod, Pharaoh and Sennacherub” because he allegedly carried out more corrupt practices than any other leader.





Buhari had made the declaration upon his return from London, where he spent 10 days on vacation.





However, Fani-Kayode rubbished the President’s declaration, describing Buhari as “nothing but a pernicious liar, a loud-mouthed hypocrite and a schoolyard bully.”





In a tweet, the former minister wrote: “I have come back to jail looters- Buhari.





“You are nothing but a pernicious liar, a loud-mouthed hypocrite and a schoolyard bully.





“No-one has looted as much money, inflicted as much pain and shed as much innocent blood as you. You shall end like Herod, Pharaoh and Sennacherub.”