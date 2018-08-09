 Falconets beat Haiti 1-0 to get campaign back on track | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Nigeria got their Under-20 Women's World Cup campaign back on track in France on Thursday with a 1-0 win over Haiti.


A 36th minute penalty from Rasheedat Ajibade was enough to bring Nigeria their first points in Group D.

The Super Falconets lost their opening match to Germany 1-0 on Monday.

This result moves Nigeria up to second in the table after two games, three points behind leaders Germany.

China are third, level on points with Nigeria, with Haiti bottom - still without a point.

Nigeria's final group game will be against China on Monday.

There are four groups of four with the top two teams progressing to the quarter-final stage.

Ghana's hopes of qualifying to the last eight were dashed with a 4-0 defeat to the Netherlands on Wednesday.

