Former Minister of Aviation, Oby Ezekwesili has reacted to the defection of Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal from the All Progressives Congress,APC, to the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP.





Tambuwal made the announcement on Wednesday while addressing a gathering at the Government House, Sokoto.





Reacting to the latest defection from the ruling party, Ezekwesili urged the lawmakers to keep defecting, stating that Nigerians are watching.





According to her,the defections between APC and PDP will work for the good of Nigerians.





On her Twitter page, she wrote: “More exits from the Siamese-Twin Party to its Twin in Bad leadership, Bad governance and Governance failure?





“ALL THINGS shall surely work together for the good of Citizens.









“You People should continue with your migration back and forth, Siamese-Twins. We are watching.”