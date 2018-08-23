The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted that with the continued influx of moisture, thunderstorms and rains would be expected over most parts of the country for Friday.NiMet made this known in its Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Thursday.It said that cloudy conditions would prevail over Sokoto and the northern part of Borno with prospects of thunderstorms over Kano, Gusau, Nguru, Potiskum, Dutse and environs.The agency predicted thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening period over most places in the northern region.NiMet added that, day and night temperature in the region would be in the ranges of 26 – 30 degree celsius and 20 – 22 degree celsius respectively.According to it, scattered thunderstorms and rains are expected to prevail across the central states throughout the forecast period.It added that day and night temperature in the region would be in the range of 27 – 30 degree celsius and 22 – 23 degree celsius respectively, except for Jos that would be between 23 and 15 degree celsius.The agency predicted moderate rains over Ondo, Osogbo, Ibadan, Akure, Ijebu-Ode, Enugu, Awka, Ikom, Calabar and environs during the morning hours.It said that coudy conditions would be anticipated over Ilorin, Shaki and Iseyin axis with prospects of moderate rains over the rest of the southern region.NiMet said that day and night temperature in the region would be in the range of 26 – 30 degree celsius and 21– 24 degree celsius respectively.(NAN)