Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has called on the Federal Government to open-up recruitment of academic staff in the federal universities in order to safe overworked lecturers’ from untimely death.Making this call through a statement released on Sunday in Ibadan, the Chairman, UI Chapter of the Union, Dr Deji Omole stated that Nigeria Universities were short of not less than 40,000 lecturers.Omole noted that due to poor working environment, job overload and non-approval of leaves as at when due, as a result of inadequate man power, has resulted to untimely death of some academic staff across the nation’s universities in 2018.The ASUU boss noted that due to work-related stress and the bad economic fortunes, lecturers hardly have time to attend to their health, creating health complications which ultimately leads to incapacitation and sometimes death.Omole further noted that the “federal government is not only determined to kill the lecturers with stress but also determined to kill university of Ibadan in particular. This is being done by deliberately refusing to payroll newly recruited lecturers to replace our dead or retired colleagues even when due processes were followed in the recruitment procedures.”Omole further called for comprehensive medical check-up by various institutions to ascertain the health conditions of their staff, noting that in the struggle for survival, many lecturers who thought they were well might have death threatening health conditions.According to him, the health of her members were fast depreciating due to work overload occasioned by the failure of the federal government to employ more academics to cope with the number of students admitted.He said that while academic staff continued to work in the most dehumanised conditions, the federal government had refused to pay the earned academic allowances from 2011 to date.