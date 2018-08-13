A civil society organisation, Coalition Against Corruption and Bad Governance (CACOBAG), has dragged the former Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura, before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over two foreign bank accounts allegedly linked to him.





The CSO in a statement signed by its Chairman, Alhaji Toyin Raheem, made available to the media on Sunday supported Daura’s sack, saying such would pave the way for the unravelling of allegations around the security chief.





Raheem in his statement alleged that Daura siphoned about £3million allegedly paid by the federal government to secure the release of some of the schoolgirls abducted from Chibok and Dapchi towns in Borno and Yobe States.





The statement read: “We have been calling on EFCC for some weeks now to unravel the mystery face behind a pseudo name used to operate two foreign accounts into which some part of over £3million allegedly paid by the federal government to secure the release of some of the schoolgirls abducted from Chibok and Dapchi towns in Borno and Yobe States respectively has been traced to.





“We are glad to tell Nigerians that our formal petition with documentary evidence is now ready and will be submitted to the EFCC on Tuesday in Abuja so that the anti-graft agency can have a lead to work on in unravelling the link between Daura and the name Auwalu Kallamu.





“The information available to the group show that foreign investigators have been probing alleged diversion of millions of Euros by a Nigerian security chief using the pseudo name as part of payments to secure the release of some of the abducted girls.”