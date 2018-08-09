 Everton complete triple deal for Mina, Gomes, Bernard | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Everton have completed a late deadline day triple swoop by bringing in Bernard, Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes.


Bernard, 25, left Shakhtar Donetsk when his contract expired and had been linked to a host of European clubs.

Everton have won the race for his signature with the attacking midfielder signing a four-year contract.

“I chose Everton because of all the things I had heard about Marco Silva and after speaking to him I was happy with what he said to me,” Bernard told the club's website.

" The manager made me feel confident about playing here. He is a very good coach and he has achieved really good things at other clubs. Everton is a club with a great structure and a lot of tradition, historically the fourth most successful club in England. When I found out about this opportunity and what the manager wanted out of me I was happy."

“That is why I made my choice, because of the confidence both the manager and the club showed in me.

“I did not need any convincing to come here. I believe I will be able to show my best as a player here.”

The Toffees were not finished there as Barcelona confirmed the Toffees had signed both Mina and Gomes.

The La Liga champions confirmed Mina's move for a fee of around £27 million, saying they had an option to buy him back.

Moments later they also confirmed that Portugal international Gomes would join the Premier League side on loan.

