



Everton have completed a late deadline day triple swoop by bringing in Bernard, Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes.Bernard, 25, left Shakhtar Donetsk when his contract expired and had been linked to a host of European clubs.Everton have won the race for his signature with the attacking midfielder signing a four-year contract.“I chose Everton because of all the things I had heard about Marco Silva and after speaking to him I was happy with what he said to me,” Bernard told the club's website." The manager made me feel confident about playing here. He is a very good coach and he has achieved really good things at other clubs. Everton is a club with a great structure and a lot of tradition, historically the fourth most successful club in England. When I found out about this opportunity and what the manager wanted out of me I was happy."“That is why I made my choice, because of the confidence both the manager and the club showed in me.“I did not need any convincing to come here. I believe I will be able to show my best as a player here.”The Toffees were not finished there as Barcelona confirmed the Toffees had signed both Mina and Gomes.The La Liga champions confirmed Mina's move for a fee of around £27 million, saying they had an option to buy him back.Moments later they also confirmed that Portugal international Gomes would join the Premier League side on loan.