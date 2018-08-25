Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo said his side have “nothing to prove” after they held Manchester City to a draw at Molineux, with Aymeric Laporte’s header rescuing a point for the champions.Pep Guardiola’s side came here on the back of convincing victories at Arsenal and at home to Huddersfield Town – but were given a severe test by the team who won the Championship last season.In an eventful match, City hit the post twice in the first half – first, through Sergio Aguero and and then when Wolves keeper Rui Patricio brilliantly turned Raheem Sterling’s rising 25-yard drive onto the bar. Wolves striker Raul Jimenez also had a goal ruled out for offside.The hosts took the lead in controversial fashion after 57 minutes when defender Willy Boly’s attempted diving header went in off his hand from Joao Moutinho’s free-kick.City had appeals for a penalty turned away by referee Martin Atkinson after Ruben Neves’ challenge on David Silva, but drew level in the 69th minute when Aymeric Laporte scored his first goal for the club – a towering header from Ilkay Gundogan’s free-kick.Both sides had opportunities to win it in the closing stages, with City almost snatching three points when Aguero’s free-kick glanced off the bar with virtually the last kick of the game.Wolves became only the third team since the beginning of last season to reach double figures in attempts on goal against Manchester City.“It is a big victory for the boys today,” Nuno told BBC Sport. “No matter what opponent you have you should play the way you think you should play.“It is our way. We don’t have to prove nothing to nobody. We just have to be ourselves, the way we work together.”