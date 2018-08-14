It can be recalled Mr Osinbajo, in a press release, ordered the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to overhaul the activities of the police unit.Notable Nigerians have expressed their excitement over the decision as many clamoured for the scrapping and reformation of the police unit in the past months. The #EndSARS hashtag gained prominence on Twitter.JJ. Omojuwa @omojuwa, a social media enthusiast, said the step is germane in the reformation of SARS.“This is an important step forward in the reform of Nigeria’s notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad. It helps that the Human Rights abuses got referenced too. Hopefully, it leads to a much better unit. @ProfOsinbajo ! #EndSARS issagoal!” he tweeted.Another Twitter user, Reno Omokri @renoomokri, an author, tweeted:“I commend @ProfOsinbajo for responding to Nigerians’ clamour over SARS, however, I don’t believe an overhaul is what is required. You shouldn’t overhaul what has become a vehicle for oppressing Nigerians. I call on the VP to #EndSARS and return its officers to core police duties.”Joe Abah @DrJoeAbah also commended the campaign team and supporters, who advocated for the reformation.“Well done to you @segalink and the team. It takes a lot of discipline to remain methodical, focused & persistent without allowing a rush of blood to the head to derail efforts. For academics like us, the process you all have adopted to successfully #EndSARS is worthy of study.”However, some begged for the implementation of the orders of the VP.“The Devil is in the details. The implementation of the order is key. We will remain vigilant as we press on to ensure effective monitoring. Humans are weakest at the point of success but we must understand that success by itself is a journey & never a destination,” Segun Awosanya @segalink, an advocate of #EndSARS, tweeted.Former minister for finance, Oby Ezekwesili, after applauding the presidential directive, said wisdom expects that a directive must be actioned for any change to happen.“So, it is even now more crucial for citizens to collectively monitor EXECUTION of Directive VIGILANTLY. #DontSlack.”The directive by Mr Osinbajo occurred on the same day the SARS was forcing a Premium Times journalist to disclose his source.The Nigerian police through SARS on Tuesday arrested and detained Samuel Ogundipe, who covers the security sector.Apart from Mr Ogundipe, this newspaper’s editor-in-chief, Musikilu Mojeed, and its education correspondent, Azeezat Adedigba, were also briefly detained and manhandled by the police at the SARS headquarters in Abuja.Ms Adedigba and Mr Mojeed were later released while Mr Ogundipe was still being detained at the time of this report.