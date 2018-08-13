Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano, has identified threats to Nigeria’s security and development.





The monarch listed the neglect of youths, agriculture, access to education and land policies as the real threats to National development and security in Nigeria.





Sanusi, a former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, made this disclosure while delivering a paper titled, “Youth, Security and National Development in Nigeria,” at the International Youth, Graduation and Annual Lecture of the Vocational Centre in Katsina, yesterday.





The former CBN governor noted that the country was facing serious security challenges as a result of non-involvement of youths in the productive sector of the economy.





He said, “The insurgents in the North East and the Niger Delta regions recruit youth who cannot be productive to society because of their ideology or lack of education.





“Most of those who join in the insurgency are economically disadvantaged. This threat to national security cannot also be overcome unless these issues of ideology and lack of access to quality education are addressed.”