Arsenal boss, Unai Emery has decided on the goalkeeper he will use in this weekend’s Premier League clash against Chelsea.The Spaniard has decided to keep the faith with legendary Petr Cech for the trip to the Stamford Bridge.Cech was heavily criticised for his display against Manchester City last Sunday.Cech did make a string of fine saves but social media was awash with a series of videos mocking the 36-year-old.Arsenal’s new goalkeeper, Bernd Leno was signed in the summer in a £22m deal from Bayer Leverkusen.He had been expected to be the club’s no.1 against City.The Daily Star, UK, reports that the German has failed to convince Emery he’s ready to make the step up and Cech will keep his place against Chelsea.Emery’s backroom staff are said to be in agreement with the Spaniard.They feel that throwing Leno in now could prove detrimental to their long-term hopes of him making the grade at the Emirates.