Bashir, one of the sons of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Wednesday took a swipe at three presidential aspirants.

Writing on his Twitter page, he described Fela Durotoye, Omoyele Sowore, Kingsley Moghalu and other presidential aspirants as a ‘bunch of jesters.’





This was in response to a post shared by Fela Durotoye alongside other presidential aspirants, who gathered in Abuja on Tuesday to form an alliance to change the political course of Nigeria come 2019.





Fela Durotoye wrote “Visionary Presidential Aspirants Coming Together (PACT) towards the 2019 General Elections “Election As Revolution





“We represent the future of our country, a future which begins now; and we know it. We take collective ownership of that mission.





“In attendance were: Thomas-Wilson Ikubese Comrade Eragbe Anslem, Sowore Omoyele, Fela Durotoye, Tope Fasua, Sina Fagbenro-Byron, Jaye Gaskia, Ahmed Buhari, Mathias Tsado, Charlyboy, amongst others. Our future is determined now.”









Tweeting at the picture, El-Rufai’s son wrote: “Look at these bunch of jesters.”





“They say politics is a game of numbers. These jokers actually believe they are more in number.”