The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu state has expressed worry over Deputy Senate President, Prof Ike Ekweremadu’s 16 years stint in the Senate and has vowed to show him the exit door in next year’s general elections.APC in the state has in the alternative urged President Mohammadu Buhari’s Adviser on Justice Sector Reform, Mrs Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu to replace Ekweremadu, saying that the Deputy Senate President has overstayed his welcome in the National Assembly.The party made the vow when the state, zonal and local government executives of the APC in Enugu State visited Ibekaku-Nwagwu in her country home, Egede/Umuoka Ward in Udi Local Government Area of the State.The State factional Chairman of the APC, Deacon Okey Ogbodo, said that the party’s visit was to appreciate and encourage Ibekaku-Nwagwu for her outstanding and quality representations so far displayed as the Special Adviser to President Buhari on Justice Reform.Ogbodo applauded her for working very closely with the Attorney General of Federation, Abubakar Malami, to bringing quality legal reforms and policies that in the sector.Ogbodo also applauded her as the National Coordinator of the Open Government Partnership, noting that Enugu state is very proud of her to have taken the initiative from obscurity to greater height.He called on Ibekaku-Nwagwu to consider participating in the race for the Senatorial seat of Enugu West zone of the State as the 2019 General Election approaches.Ogbodo said: “APC in Enugu state frowns at the selfish posture of the current occupant of the seat who has overstayed his welcome as the Senator representing Enugu West at the Senate in the past 16 years.“We have quality candidates who can offer better representation for the zone and we, therefore, urge Barrister Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu to consider presenting herself among others during the forthcoming party primaries.”In her response, Barrister Ibekaku-Nwagwu attributed her success in the discharge of her duties to the conducive working environment created by President Buhari.She assured party faithful that she would make up her mind on the 2019 Senate election and communicate properly at the right time.