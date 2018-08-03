Uche Anichukwu, media aide to Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president, says his principal did not take ill because of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) interrogation.





The lawmaker reported to the office of the anti-graft agency on Tuesday and Wednesday. He is under probe for allegedly owning undeclared assets.





Ekweremadu was said to have complained of discomfort when he was being interrogated on Wednesday.





But in a statement on Friday, Anichukwu explained that when his principal reported at the EFCC office, there was no interrogation because he informed them that he was ill and he was allowed to go for treatment.





“Since the siege would not allow him to honour the belated ‘invitation’ the same day, he, as a law-abiding citizen, wrote to the EFCC to request for another date, hence the rescheduled appointment of Tuesday, July 31, 2018,” the statement read.





“Senator Ekweremadu honoured the 10am appointment on the fixed date and left in the evening of the same day when he was granted bail on self-recognizance with an understanding that he would report at the EFCC office at 10am the next day for a continuation of the interview.





“He reported at the EFCC on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at 10am as scheduled, but informed them that he was not feeling well, a fact the EFCC doctor confirmed. He was then allowed to leave to see his doctor and it was agreed that a new date would be fixed for continuation of the interview.





“So, there was no interrogation whatsoever on Wednesday, let alone presentation of so-called additional facts that purportedly triggered his blood pressure. Likewise, there were no new “facts” presented to him the previous day, Tuesday, July 31, beside those concocted by the dismissed chief judge of Enugu state, Innocent Umezulike and his cohorts in their petition.





“The office feels compelled by the mischief and orchestrated media trial to put the facts straight on this particular issue.”