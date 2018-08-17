The Ekiti State Government has commenced the process of recruitment of fresh hands into all cadres in the State Public Service.





The Chairman of the State Civil Service Commission, Mr. Wale Komolafe who made this known in Ado Ekiti, said that applicants would undergo competitive examination to ensure that only potential capable hands were injected into the Public Service.





Komolafe explained that the examinations slated for Tuesday, August 28th, 2018 would hold simultaneously to discourage multiple applications and avoid the possibility of any of the applicants getting multiple appointments.





Mr. Komolafe advised interested applicants to obtain employment application forms at the offices of the State Civil Service Commission, the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), the Local Government Service Commission, Hospital Management Board and the Teaching Service Commission.





He added that applicants that had obtained registration forms should submit them with their completed employment application forms.