The Federal Road Safety Corps has called for co-operation of members of the public and motorists in obeying the directives of its personnel and other law enforcement agencies.The Corps Public Education Officer, Mr. Bisi Kazeem, made the call in a statement in Abuja on Monday.Kazeem quoted FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, in his Sallah message as assuring members of the public that Corps’ commitment to ensuring safer road environments before, during and after any celebration that attracts increased human and vehicular traffic remains unwavering.Oyeyemi called on the motorists to drive with care and show patience to other road users as a reflection of the spirit of sacrifice which the season symbolises.He said that following the declaration of Tuesday and Wednesday as public holiday by the Federal Government to mark the 2018 Eid-el-kabir celebration, Oyeyemi called for patience and collective vigilance on the roads to make the celebration hitch-free.According to him, Eid-el-kabir is traditionally a feast of sacrifice, which provides opportunity for all Muslims to reflect on the sanctity of lives and mercies shown to mankind by God as evidenced by the substitution of a ram with the life of Ismail.He further noted that the lesson of the sacrifice demonstrated how God took the sanctity of lives and the need for people to take measures that could ensure human safety.“The magnanimity shown to prophet Abraham by way of God substituting a ram for the life of his son, Ismail as is being observed in the Eid-el-kabir celebration is a great lesson for mankind,” he stated.Oyeyemi, therefore, enjoined the people to avoid acts capable of exposing their lives and that of their neighbours to dangers during the celebration.He said, “adequate numbers of FRSC regular and special marshals as well as logistics have been mobilised for effective traffic management, rescue operations and support to road travellers across the country.“To achieve the desired results, the Corps Marshal directed patrol teams to focus more on specific offense like wrongful overtaking, use of phone while driving.“Also, traffic light violation, drunk driving, overloading and lane indiscipline as well as use of extra lights by articulated vehicles during the special operations”He appealed to members of the public not to hesitate to contact the FRSC Call Centre through the toll-free line:122 in the event of a road crash and other emergencies for prompt response.He said that all FRSC facilities would remain opened and functional during the celebration and beyond to attend to members of the public.