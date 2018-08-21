The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II on Tuesday called on Nigerians to continue to live in peace with one another so as to foster peace, love and unity in the country.The Emir made the call while addressing the people of the state shortly after he led the Eid prayer at the Kofar Mata Central Eid ground in Kano metropolis.He stressed the need for all Nigerians irrespective of their political and religious inclination to promote peaceful co-existence to ensure economic growth and development in the country.The monarch also called on wealthy individuals to support the less-privileged in the society to alleviate their sufferings.He said there was a need for the people of the state to continue to pray for peace and progress of the state in particular and the country at large as the 2019 general elections draw nearer.While praying for a bumper harvest in the state and the country, the monarch charged unemployed youths to engage in useful and meaningful ventures to enable them to become self-reliant and contribute to the development of the country.He charged the people of the state to ensure that they obtain voter cards to enable them to exercise their civic responsibility during the forthcoming general elections.The monarch also urged Muslims to fear God in all their activities as according to him each and everyone of them must give account of his deeds in the hereafter.The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Eid prayer was attended by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Senators Kabiru Gaya, Barau Jibrin, Commissioners, some members of House of Representatives and members of the Emirate Council, among others.Also in attendance were members of the state Assembly and traditional rulers from across the 44 Local Government Areas of the stateNAN also reports that security was tight during the prayer as armed policemen and other security personnel were deployed to various Eid ground and other strategic places in the city.