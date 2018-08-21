Governor Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has called on Nigerians to intensify prayers for the peace and stability of Nigeria, ahead of the 2019 general elections.Al-Makura in a sallah message issued on Tuesday in Lafia, by his Director General in charge of Strategic Communication and Press Affairs, Yakubu Lamai, stressed the need for intensive prayers.The governor, while congratulating Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, said Nigerians should strive to create an atmosphere of peace and sustained harmonious co-existence.“For us in Nasarawa State, we have a long-standing tradition of peoples of different tribes and religions living in peace and harmony, based on the common values of human compassion, tolerance, mutual understanding and solidarity,” he said.Al-Makura enjoined Muslims in the state to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice, which is the symbol of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.He implored citizens of the state to desist from all acts capable of breaching the peace of the state and country, as the country gears up toward the 2019 general elections.The governor noted that political affiliation, ethnic and religious diversity should not be allowed to escalate into hate speeches, violence or conflicts.“Nigeria is a country of unity in diversity; and our dear Nasarawa State holds a pride of place as a land of courtesy and a warm welcome to all people from every part of this great nation.“We should never fall short of our reputation as an inclusive society, where all religions continue to live in peace and harmony with each other and welcome with open arms all people who are displaced from places far or near,” Al-Makura added.In a related development, Mr Najeem Salaam, the Speaker of Osun House of Assembly, has called on Islamic leaders and Muslim faithful to pray for Nigeria.Salaam in an Eid El Kabir’s message, issued on Tuesday in Osogbo, urged the people to have faith in the country and its leadership.He said that elected leaders were drivers of the nation’s development and need the support and cooperation of all.The speaker said in view of next month’s governorship election in the state, the “face of God should be sought, and the efficacy of prayers should not be ruled out.’’