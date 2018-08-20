The Inspector -General of Police, yesterday, ordered massive deployment of police personnel throughout the country to ensure hitch-free celebration of the Eid-El-Kabir by Muslin faithful.He also placed Commissioners of Police and their personnel in the Northeast and other flash points states on red alert during the occasion.In a statement, the Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jimoh Moshood said: “They are to be on ground to beef up security, carry out massive deployment of Police personnel on Police visibility patrols, crowd controls, and adequate protection and safety at all Eid praying grounds and other venues of celebration in their areas of responsibilities.“The deployment of additional personnel and crime prevention and detection equipment will be carried out to cover identified and perceived criminal black spots, flash points, abandoned and uncompleted projects sites being used as hideouts by criminal elements to commit crime. The ongoing raids operations and removal of suspected criminals will continue throughout the Sallah period and beyond.“The deployment will also cover recreation centres, public places and critical infrastructure and public utilities. Federal Highway patrol Teams, the Safer Highway patrol Units, and Anti-Crime patrols have been deployed along Highways and major roads throughout the country for the protection and safety of travellers, commuters and other road users during the period and beyond. They are under strict instructions to be civil, polite, compassionate and firm in carryout their duties.“Intense surveillance/Intelligence gathering will be maintained, special deployment and stop and search duties will be emplaced at all flash/vulnerable points in every state of the country.”