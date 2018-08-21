Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar has said that attitude of citizens towards one another and not diversity in religion is responsible for Nigeria’s problems.





He warned that ‘Intolerance, extremism and bigotry, if unchecked, could threaten peace and unity in any country.





Abubakar stated this in a message to mark the Eid-el-Kabir celebration issued by his media office on Monday in Abuja, advising that religion should be used as a means to advance love among the people.





He urged Muslims across the country to promote and spread love among fellow Nigerians in order to consolidate the nation’s unity.





His statement read: “The common interests that unite Nigerians are by far stronger than those petty factors that divide us,diversity could be used to advantage.





“Iinterfaith dialogue will not go far enough if bigotry was allowed to defeat human reason and wisdom.





“All religions preach love of mankind, therefore Muslims should promote the beauty of their faith through positive personal conduct.





“Societies founded on hate and bigotry were always exposed to conflicts, these negative emotions should only be defeated by the power of love.”





While wishing Muslims successful Sallah celebration, Abubakar advised the faithful to remain vigilant against the influence of violent extremism which had been used by misguided elements to portray Islam in bad light.