Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are set to quiz the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu’s wife.





The anti-graft agency also disclosed that it was aware Ekweremadu had been discharged from hospital on Saturday, adding that his interrogation will resume.





The Enugu-born politician was earlier allowed to go for medical care.





A source told Nation: “Our detectives need to interrogate Ekweremadu’s wife in relation to the activities of a suspected slush company.





“We may quiz her any moment from now. And we told the Deputy President of the Senate why we require the attention of his wife too.





“We have linked another property to Ekweremadu, bringing the assets to 62. We are digging more and contrary to what his media aide is saying, the Deputy President of the Senate is well informed of issues isolated for him to clear.





“We do not want to join issues on the pages of newspapers but if the media aide prefers propaganda, we will release the fact-sheet on Ekweremadu for Nigerians to appreciate the extent of our investigation on him.





“A hospital has confirmed the discharge of Ekweremadu on Saturday. We are resuming his interrogation immediately because he is now fit.”