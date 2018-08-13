The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has berated the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, for accusing the EFCC of playing out a script written by Senate President Bukola Saraki.Ojudu had in an article titled, ‘Fifth columnists in our recent history’, accused Saraki of orchestrating the Department of State Services’ blockade of the National Assembly and the EFCC’s freezing of the Benue and Akwa Ibom states’ accounts last week.He had said, “From the shenanigans at the Benue House of Assembly to the siege on National Assembly, the attack on judges home in the night, the so-called barricade of the Senate President’s house, the laughable kidnap of Boy Dino and ‘his 11 hours on a tree’, the freezing of the Benue and Akwa Ibom accounts all are scripted, produced and acted by Oloye (Saraki) Productions.”However, the EFCC in a statement by its spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, said the freezing of the accounts were not scripted by Saraki but by the commission after months of painstaking investigations.The anti-graft agency advised Ojudu and other politicians to do proper investigation before making allegations.The statement read in part, “The attention of the EFCC has been drawn to a widely syndicated article by Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters entitled, ‘Fifth columnists in our recent history,’ wherein he portrayed the commission as a conscript in the devious plots by Senator Bukola Saraki to undermine the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.“The commission takes exception to the attempt to impute false motive to its investigative activities. The recent placement of a ‘Post No Debit Order’ on some accounts in Benue and Akwa Ibom states were the culmination of many months of painstaking investigative activities. To reduce such activities to the level of a stunt in a real or imaginary script by any politician is outrageous.“It is important to state that the EFCC is not a party to the so-called script by Saraki. Members of the public should disregard the innuendo in Ojudu’s article as it is unfounded.”It added, “The commission calls for circumspection on the part of political leaders, while urging them to seek clarification before making comments on matters they do not know about.”In another development, The former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, has blamed Nigerians for voting President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that that as a soldier Buhari was trained to kill and not to govern.Bafarawa made the statement in Lafia, while declaring his intention to contest the presidential seat under the platform of the People Democratic Party at the state PDP party secretariat on Sunday.Bafarawa explained that he left the APC because of the injustice meted out to him by the party.The former governor of Sokoto State, who blamed Nigerians for mistakenly voting president Buhari, said, “Buhari is a soldier trained to kill, but not to govern.“Don’t vote somebody to power who does not possess democratic tenets to govern a country as Nigeria.”Earlier, the state PDP Chairman, Francis Orogu, said the visit of the presidential aspirant was apt and timely.Orogu described Nasarawa as a PDP state, stating that though the party was not in control, it was able to produce two senators and three House of Representatives members.