The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has said the case of alleged fraud involving Senator Godswill Akpabio is not over,





Akpabio had said that he was a man of peace that had no case to answer with the EFCC, adding that the young man who wrote petition against him to the commission could not prove his case





“Those petitions to the EFCC have been sorted out. As I stand today, I have not been charged to court because nothing was found against me,” Akpabio said.





However, the spokesman for the EFCC, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, while responding to Akpabio’s claim, said his case was still ongoing.





When asked by Punch if Akpabio was still under probe, the EFCC spokesman said, “EFCC does not close cases or give clearance to anybody.”





In 2015, Akpabio was accused of diverting over N100bn from the oil-rich state between 2007 and 2015, an allegation which he has denied.