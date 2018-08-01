The Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who was on Tuesday morning interrogated by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in Abuja has been released.





Ekweremadu reported himself at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja earlier on Tuesday for questioning.





He was released on administrative bail Tuesday evening after being grilled for hours by operatives over allegations bordering on fraud and money laundering, This Day reports.





EFCC had last Tuesday invited Ekweremadu to its office in Abuja to respond to allegations of conspiracy, abuse of office and money laundering.





The agency’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren said Ekweremadu was in their custody over illicit asset acquisitions.