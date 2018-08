Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have raided the residence of Ita Ekpeyong, a former director-general of the Department of State Services, DSS.

Officers of the commission, according to Premium Times, arrived Ekpeyong’s home just before noon on Thursday, in an anti-corruption raid that was reportedly sanctioned by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.





The former DG DSS’ house is located in Asokoro, Abuja. The report has it that there was a heavy presence of armed police officers on both entrances to the street as well as by the house with Hilux security vehicles were also parked close to the house.