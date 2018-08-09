Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have raided the residence of Ita Ekpeyong, a former director-general of the Department of State Services, DSS.

Officers of the commission, according to Premium Times, arrived Ekpeyong’s home just before noon on Thursday, in an anti-corruption raid that was reportedly sanctioned by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.





The former DG DSS’ house is located in Asokoro, Abuja. The report has it that there was a heavy presence of armed police officers on both entrances to the street as well as by the house with Hilux security vehicles were also parked close to the house.





The EFCC was said to have accused Ekpeyong of being culpable in the arms purchase scandal that reportedly happened under ex-president Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.