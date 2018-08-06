Strong indications emerged, yesterday, that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has begun the investigation of Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State and his wife, Feyisetan, as well as his top aides.Efforts, however, to get the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Idowu Adelusi, proved abortive as he refused to answer his calls.TheCable gathered that others being investigated are spokesman to the governor, Mr. Lere Olayinka; the State Commissioner for Finance, Toyin Ojo; and the state’s Accountant General, Oluyemisi Owolabi.Sources in the know of the investigation said the anti-graft agency may charge the governor, his wife, and members of his cabinets with money laundering and abuse of office.In one of the letters seen by TheCable, dated July 20, 2018, and addressed to the Managing Director and the chief compliance officer of Access Bank Plc, showed that EFCC is also investigating the governor for abuse of office.The EFCC listed four Access Bank accounts being run by “Ayodele Peter Fayose”, and about five accounts in the same bank, being run by “Feyisetan Helen O. Fayose”, believed to be the wife of the governor.Some of the letters referenced “CR:3000/EFCC/ABJ/EG-TA/VOL.57/254” and “CR:3000/EFCC/ABJ/EG-TA/VOL.57/258” requested that the banks’ compliance officers should report at the EFCC economic governance section on Tuesday, July 24, 2