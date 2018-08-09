The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a former Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Ita Ekpenyong.





He was reportedly arrested in connection with alleged N17billion fraud in the agency.





The arrest was said to be part of ongoing probe of the sacked DG of the agency, Lawal Daura.









The two ex-DSS chiefs were said not to be able to account for the cash in the last three years.





Earlier in the day, EFCC operatives raided Ekpenyong’s house located in Asokoro, Abuja.